Yul Edochie Finally Reconciles With Zubby Michael Months after Zubby Labelled Him Wicked And stingy (Video)

Popular Nollywood actors, Zubby Michael and Yul Edochie have finally buried the hatchet months after Zubby called out Yul Edochie and labelled him wicked and stingy.

Some months ago, Yul Edochie had taken to social media to call out Buhari. He asked the president to provide relief materials for Nigerians as they pass through quarantine.

Zubby Michael in his response, mocked Yul Edochie, calling him wicked and stingy.

“People should practice what they preach because charity begins at home, this one that can not give anyone a lift, even when he is driving your way #Wickedandstngy” Zubby wrote.

However, a recent video of the two housemates hugging themselves as they echoed “Let love lead”, confirms that they have put the past behind them.

Watch the video below;