‘Your Virginity Is Not For Your Husband, No Man Deserves It’ – Rev. Father Oluoma (Video)

Popular Abuja Catholic priest, Father Oluoma, of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, has warned parents to stop teaching their female children how to be virgins but ignore their male children.

While making the statement, he added that a woman’s virginity is not a gift to her husband as no man deserves a woman’s virginity. He said that one randy boy can impregnate up to 20 girls because their parents didn’t teach them the moral values they taught their girl child.

He said;

“Parents you only teach girls to be virgins, it’s only the girl children you teach virginity.

As Fr. Kelvin put it, you are teaching your daughters to be virgins, your neigbour is teaching her daughters to be virgins.

You are not teaching your sons how to be virgins. Your neighbour’s son will begin to admire your daughter when you are not around they will mix and talk, women fall now.

That you did not teach the boys to be virgins means that they will make nonsense of the lesson you have taught your girls. It can take one randy boy in the neighourhood to disvirgin 20 girls, and you make them think that virginity is a gift to their husbands. Listen, your virginity is not a gift to your husband, no man deserves your virginity. Is he a virgin himself? The reason the Bible asked you to be a virgin is Matthew 5. (Blessed are the pure for they shall see God).

Your virginity facilitates your relationship with God, not your husband.”

