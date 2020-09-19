“You Will Not Die If You Love Wizkid And Davido” – Rapper, Erigga Speaks Against Fan Wars

Nigerian rapper, Erigga, has reacted to the constant fight among fans of top-rated Nigerian musicians, Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

He advised fans to love all three Nigerian award-winning singers instead of pitching them against each other on a regular basis.

According to the controversial rapper, loving Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy will not lead to their deaths.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Erigga wrote:

“But do you know you can love Davido, love Wizkid still add Burna and you will not die?”

Burna Boy and Davido have been topping charts, following the release of the self-acclaimed African Giant’s album; Twice as Tall and Omo Baba Olowo’s new single ”FEM”.