You Can’t Give Your Parents A Befitting Funeral If You Didn’t Give Them A Befitting Life – Anthony Joshua

British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua has advised young people to take care of their parents while they are still alive.

According to the former Boxing heavyweight champion, You can’t give your parents a befitting funeral if you didn’t give them a befitting life when they were alive.

He went further to say that they can’t see your love after they are gone. Read below as he wrote on his Snapchat handle;

“Dear children you can’t give your mother & father a befitting funeral if you don’t give them a befitting life when they were alive.

They can’t see your love after they have gone or see you true effection from the coffin.

Give your mother or father a hug or a call and express your gratitude today.

If you don’t have the best relationship with your mother or father this message isn’t meant for you”

