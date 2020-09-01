“You Are A Hired Assassin If You Dress Seductively To Church” – Mount Zion Pastor, Mike Bamiloye

Pastor, founder and president of Mount Zion Drama Ministry and Mount Zion Television, Mike Bamiloye, has revealed that any man or woman who dresses seductively to church are hired assassins.

According to Bamiloye, if you dress to kill, dance suggestively to worship songs, purposely dance to slay, then you are probably an hired assassin.

“You dress seductively to church. You decided to dress “to kill”. You dance suggestively to worship songs. You purposely dance “To slay”. And truthfully, are you not an “hired assassin” in the church?” he wrote on Facebook.

Sometime in July, Mike Bamiloye, advised single people to be careful about how they select a life partner.

