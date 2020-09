Wizkid releases vertical video for H.E.R-assisted ‘Smile’

Nigerian international superstar, Wizkid releases what he tagged “vertical video” for his latest record ‘Smile,’ which features American singer, H.E.R.

The video features different clips from Wizkid fans (Wizkid FC) all over Africa vibing to the catchy tune.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO