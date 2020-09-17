Wizkid releases new single, “Stress” | #MadeInLagos

2020 is an amazing year for African music, a lot has happened an is still happening. We’re currently feasting on projects from Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Cuppy, Fireboy DML while anticipating “A Better Time” by Davido and of course, the long-awaited “Made In Lagos” by Wizkid.

As we anticipated the release of the long-awaited “Made In Lagos” album, Wizkid surprises us with a brand new single entitled, “Stress.”

“Stress” serves as the 8th track off the 14-track “Made In Lagos” album which will finally arrive in anytime from now.

Listen below!