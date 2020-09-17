Wizkid releases new single, “Stress” | #MadeInLagos

2020 is an amazing year for African music, a lot has happened an is still happening. We’re currently feasting on projects from Burna BoyTiwa SavagePatorankingCuppyFireboy DML while anticipating “A Better Time” by Davido and of course, the long-awaited “Made In Lagos” by Wizkid.

As we anticipated the release of the long-awaited “Made In Lagos” album, Wizkid surprises us with a brand new single entitled, “Stress.”

Stress” serves as the 8th track off the 14-track “Made In Lagos” album which will finally arrive in anytime from now.

Listen below!

