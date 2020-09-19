When I’m Sad And Bored, I Like To Spend Money – Toke Makinwa

share on:

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has said that she likes spending money when she’s bored.

The self-acclaimed ‘Baby girl for life‘ took to her Instagram story to say that retail therapy is healing to her soul.

She went further to pray to God to keep blessing and providing for her so she never lacks to do the things that make her happy.

“Retail therapy is healing to my soul. God pls keep blessing your daughter cos when I am sad i like to spend money. I am tired of the usual? I like to spend money. Bored? I like to spend money” she wrote.

Tags:Toke Makinwa
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.