What I Learnt In BBN House – Praise, Ex-housemate

Ex-BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Praise Nelson, who was evicted some weeks back, has said he has no regrets leaving the reality TV show early.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, he also mentioned some of the lessons the experience taught him, saying, “It was a fun and amazing experience. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet so many other people with different personalities. Being in close proximity with the other housemates taught me how to coexist and work with others while showcasing myself at the same time.

“The love from the fans has been amazing and has kept me going strong. The Big Brother Naija platform is one of the biggest platforms in Nigeria to showcase real talent and I am really grateful that I got this opportunity. I have no regrets. I feel that every single week I spent in the Big Brother House; I tried to showcase myself and be as real as possible.

“I feel really fulfilled with the time I spent there. I plan to capitalise on all the love and awareness the public has shown me in the last few months. Going forward, I plan to continue to showcase my dance and entertainment skills by putting quality contents out there for people to enjoy. I plan to go fully into the entertainment industry and explore acting, modelling, brand influencing, etc. I am always open to new opportunities to showcase Praise to the world.”

Sharing his best moments on the show, Praise said being the only housemate to have won Betway games twice was a personal achievement for him.

When asked if he was surprised by his eviction, Praise said: “No, I wasn’t really shocked when I left the house. Every single day was a blessing and I had the mindset that anyone could be evicted at any time. I was really surprised and touched by all the love fans have shown me outside the house.”