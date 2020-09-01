We Will No Longer Tolerate Disrespect From Buhari’s Appointees Again – Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President has issued a stern warning to President Buhari’s appointees following the continous face-off that has been recorded between the executive cabinet members and the legislature in the last few weeks.

Addressing State House reporters on Monday August 31 after Buhari inaugurated the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led Executive/Legislative/Party Consultative Committee, Lawan disclosed that the President has addressed the issues.

He Said;

“I believe that should be the end of it (appointees knocking heads with legislature). We believe that we should work together.

“Mr President made it very clear that he is not going to tolerate any of his appointees doing things that are not respectable, things that have no dignity to the National Assembly.

“For us in the National Assembly, I think what has happened has happened. We pray nobody goes to the National Assembly to do the kind of things that disrespect the President and of course abuse the National Assembly.

“We are not going to tolerate that because anyone who wants to see Nigeria progress will continue to ensure that this consultative forum produces the kind of result and outcomes that will make Nigeria better in terms of governance.”

The Senate President who noted that the legislature would always perform its oversight function and check possible excesses of the executive, added that it is incumbent upon APC leaders at all levels and as a party to ensure they met expectations and aspirations of Nigerians by fulfilling the promise made to them during the electioneering campaigns.

Lawan Said;

“But we also believe that separation of powers also means there should be cooperation, consultation, coordination and partnership for the benefits of the people of this country. This is not in any way to compromise the different functions we’re tasked and scheduled to discharge.”