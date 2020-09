Lifted off her forthcoming fifth studio album, Africa’s championing diva Yemi Alade dishes the visual for her tribal dance hit “True Love”.

The soaring Vtek produced anthem which commands love and positivity; sees the African Queen of music videos deliver another spectacle into her rich videography.

“True Love” is a true African pop gem, and sets the throne for the successor of “Woman of Steel”.

GET “TRUE LOVE” On Digital Platforms: – Yemi Alade – True Love