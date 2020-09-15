VIDEO: Tekzlee ft. Decent Sampson – Banku

Anetekhai Joseph Oboghenaliyo, popularly known as *Tekzlee* is a Nigerian hailing proudly from Edo state. Tekz is a singer, songwriter, musician specializing in Afrobeats music. With thousands of followers and subscribers on Instagram and Youtube, the numbers keep increasing day after day since he started his musical career officially in 2018. He has collaborated and performed with various upcoming artistes the likes of Decent Sampson, Noahdatrap and Miles Badmon.

Having released vibe-worthy songs Dangerous, Rockstar, Cyber relationships and the latest one Banku, Tekzlee has not failed to fill his fans ears with korrect gbedu back to back. He was introduced to the public well with “Rockstar” back in 2019. Although he had been singing and rapping since secondary school, he has not for once wavered in getting people glued to his music. He’s highly optimistic about the future and hopes to dish out more tracks in the following years.

ABOUT THE VIDEO:

Banku Music Video by Tekzlee ft Decent Sampson is a beautiful video that would get your attention and eye on your screen making you want to watch again and again. Though being his first yet looks as if he has been on the scene for decades.. Watch out for this great gifted and talented artist, song writer, singer and recording artist who is ready to dish out more.

