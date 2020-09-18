VIDEO: Specdo – Oyoyo

share on:
Ajayi  Solomon born February 7, 1992, in Ogun state is a native of Oghara Delta state in Nigeria. His well known by his stage name Specdo, a singer-songwriter, he was currently signed to Kd-Records under tmy-media for branding.
releases his video for his latest song titled Oyoyo, The Song was  produced by Solshynbeatz, mastered by brainothemix, and the video was Directed by Darnell Pixel of legendary Films
download the single and enjoy the video!
Instagram official_specdo
Facebook officialspecdo
Twitter officialspecdo

  DOWNLOAD: Specdo - Oyoyo (3.4 MiB, 10 hits)

Tags:Specdo Oyoyo
Ghostavo 360

Ghostavo 360

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.