VIDEO: Prolifik – Receive Sense

Afro-Pop at it’s finest as Prolifik Plsoo (real name – Osuya Godwin Chuks) unveils his latest offering, the Khay-produced head-bopping single titled “Receive Sense”; promoted by Wakobi Inc., “Receive Sense” is aided by Zulectro’s mixing and mastering skills and as the Delta state born Afro-Pop singer does justice with rhythm unending and with a visual to follow suit, the bloke is sure to make his long overdue mark on the Nigerian music scene following a professional musical career which began in the year 2008 – listen up, watch and share your thoughts. | ENJOY!!!

