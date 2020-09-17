VIDEO: Prince Slime – Pokket Rokket

YBG (Young Boy Gang) main act and leader Price Slime drops a new single “Pokket Rokket” with stunning visuals shot by top Turkish director Ozcan Arslan (Instagram: @boaviz) which is a sure banger and will surely be on repeat on your various devices and TV screens.

Prince Slime’s music orientation has its roots from the drill music going back to its origin from the UK and Chicago.

Slime who was born in Nigeria raised in the USA and based in Istanbul, Turkey is a prominent model and fashion stylist as he featured on Istanbul Fashion Week.

Pokket Rokket produced by Salif Lajay brings the core trap groove as Slime sends a totally new vibe to the world of music.

Get ready to be blown away as this is the first record from his upcoming EP that will feature other members of the YBG movement.

Watch and Enjoy it!

STAY UP TO DATE WITH PRINCE SLIME:

Instagram: @ybg.princeslime

Twitter: @ybg_princeslime

For Bookings: Instagram: @ybg.ezekielidoko