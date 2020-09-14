VIDEO: Pardon C – Giver

Multi-talented Nigerian musician, Pardon C, returns with the official music video for his hit track, ‘Giver’.

Pardon C is an amazing singer who wows on all of his songs; his lyricism, delivery and energy while singing are unparalleled. He dazzles creatively on different beats varying from highlife, afro-pop, pop and hip-hop, making him a versatile talent and a force to reckon with.

Since releasing the audio of ‘Giver’, his fans have dubbed him King of love music, who used ‘Giver’ to woo his fans. The song got wide acceptance from his female admirers and praises from his male supporters in the music industry.

The new video shows Pardon C as Romeo who is deeply in love with his damsel, identified as Juliet. The musician, Pardon C draws inspiration from the popular love tales of ‘Romeo and Juliet’, and inculcated the storyline to fit his addictive lyrics for ‘Giver’, which was interpreted into a compelling music video.

Pardon C’s TCO Videos directed the flick for ‘Giver’, while the video was shot by Thenomad Captures in Melbourne, Australia.

Listen to the audio and watch the music video:

DOWNLOAD: Pardon C – Giver (3.1 MiB, 13 hits)