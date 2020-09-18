VIDEO: HopendHouse – Working It Out

HopendHouse is a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU). Worships with the Overcomers Church World Outreach founded by Bishop N.E. Moses of blessed memory, where she is one of the key lead vocals till date. She is popularly known with blowing her handsax while ministering; a unique gift that is rare to find. She is full of life, loves working with children especially the lower abilities. She has blessed lives and is still blessing lives. Her hobbies: swimming, jogging, writing, reading and acting clownish. “

WORKINIG IT OUT” is a spirit-filled song of hope, faith and trust in God, reaching out to stir up the broken hearts that God is tirelessly able to do all things not minding how bad, worse or worst the situation(s) is or are. Turning many to Christ, healing and restoring lost glory and possessions. If God did it before, He is sure faithful to do it again. Just Believe. This long-awaited single is proudly produced and recorded by UCO Communications in Lagos. It’s audio was officially released on the 28th of July, 2020.