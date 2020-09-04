VIDEO: Demaj – Sama

De’speakable Records artist Adedimeji Kehinde Ayuba, Popularly known as ‘Demaj’ is finally back to the music scene to thrill us with new release of is single titled: “SAMA” the track is a whole new vibe, he named the rhythm “AfroWavy” a mixture of Fuji, Afrobeat and Urban Pop.

In 2018, Demaj made a good impression with the release of his debut single ‘Onise’ which gained massive airplay on radio followed it up with another single titled: ‘Mechanical’ featuring the legendary singer 9ice. With a Musical Vid shot by Unlimited LA. The music video has been doing well since its release and enjoying massive airplay across local and international tv stations.

The “AfroWavy” Maestro seems to be taken the industry to a whole new level.

DOWNLOAD: Demaj - Sama (4.7 MiB, 14 hits)

