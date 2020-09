Shootarboi is out with a smashing freestyle Banger Wich he Titled it WAHALA DEY. The song is a dancing vibe that will be accepted by the street and it’s also expressing his feelings about the Present situations happening in the country.

The song was produced, mix and mastered by Jerrywin and The Video was Directed by Arbdoul Art/Films Download

Enjoy and Shear Your thought.

DOWNLOAD: Shootarboi - Wahala Dey (3.7 MiB, 13 hits)