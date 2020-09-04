VIDEO + AUDIO: Ayo Bishi – Kuwecha

Prince OJ Music World premieres a brand new single and visuals for by Ayo Bishi for his latest project titled “Kuwecha“.

The star singer Ayo Bishi previously released a smashed hit single dubbed “Confirmation“, A song that gained massive from far and near. Here he decided to join the Amapiano music league with his new music “Kuwecha”. Amapiano is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. Amapiano is a sophisticated hybrid of deep house, jazz, and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads, and wide basslines.

The song “Kuwecha was produced by Jay Pizzle, and visuals directed by Unlimited L.A … The song is available for Buy/stream on all digital platforms: HERE

DOWNLOAD: Ayo Bishi - Kuwecha (7.8 MiB, 21 hits)

About Ayo Bishi:-

With Over 64 songs to his Credits Ayo Bishi whose Original Names Are Ayodele Excel Bishi , Originates from Ojo Local Government Lagos , he focuses on the Sensual Nature of Art Aiming to depict the Compilations of love Emotions and Afro/ Pop through a combination of Art and Musical Prowess , he is currently Signed to Prince Oj Music World ,

Ayo Bishi is a graduate of Public Administration and has Also studied Mass Communications at some point, He dropped his first single confirmation August 2019 under the management of POMW.