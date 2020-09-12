Vehnom Biography and Other things You Need To Know About Him!

Nwokobia Chukwuka Senator popularly known as Vehnom. A Nigerian, born on 21th October 2000. He is a singer, songwriter, performer, and recording artist.

Vehnom started his music career at middle school when he started writing songs. He was a drummer boy of a choir in the redeemed church. In middle of 2020, Vehnom dropped a street banger titled “BECAUSE” which is currently being accepted by music lovers judging from the feedback that has been coming in. VEHNOM is in the music industry for good and he intends to reach the top and stay there for as long as possible, not only that he intends breaking Grammy records with time. Following the release of “Because” Vehnom is planning on dropping a brand new single titled “BODY”.

The song explains more about the attraction he has to a woman he has been asking out for days. We can’t wait for that Vehnom………..