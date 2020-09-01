Usher And Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea ‘Are Expecting Their First Child Together’

Usher Raymond is set to be a father for the third time.

The 41-year-old R&B singer is expecting a child with his girlfriend, record executive Jenn Goicoechea, 37.

Us Weekly spotted Usher and Jenn outside of a Los Angeles production studio on Monday, August 31, where the mom-to-be flaunted her growing baby bump.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that the couple are indeed expecting a little one on the way.

“They are thrilled and very excited,” the source confessed to the outlet.

The eight-time Grammy winner was first linked to the music executive in October 2019 after they were spotted together backstage at a Hollywood Bowl concert.

Usher is already dad to two sons, Usher, 12, and Naviyd, 11, with ex-wife Tameka Foster. They were married from 2007 to 2009. He was also married to Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018.

In March 2018, Grace revealed to Us Weekly that the pair had separated.

She told the outlet at the time: ”After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple.

“We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.”