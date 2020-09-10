Universities In Lagos To Resume Sept 14, Govt Reveals Only Students To Be Allowed Inside Schools

Followng Lagos State Government’s decision to reopen tertiary institutions in the state on Monday, the government has added that only final-year students will go back to the classrooms before students on other levels.

Tokunbo Wahab, Special Adviser on Education to Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known on Thursday while featuring on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily.

Schools in the country had been shut in March as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

But the Federal Government announced the resumption of graduating pupils last month to write this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination from August 17, 2020, through September 12, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu had subsequently announced the reopening of schools in the state starting with tertiary institutions on September 14, 2020.

“I am pleased to announce that our tertiary institutions will be allowed to reopen from September 14, 2020, all our tertiary institutions,” the governor had said, adding that secondary and primary schools would resume a week after.

Speaking on Thursday, Wahab explained that the government had put in place necessary facilities and processes to ensure a safe reopening of classrooms in the state.

He also emphasised that the students in the state will resume in phases.

The governor’s aide said, “Basically, we are at a point where scientifically we’ve been proven to have flattened the curve. And it invariably means that we are not as exposed as we used to be some five, four, three months back. So, consequently, we have to find a way to bring our lives back to normal. And in doing that, education is very critical to whatever we are going to do.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve been putting in place measures and facilities that will enable our children come back to school.