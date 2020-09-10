Tiwa Savage Ignores Wizkid, Lists Naira Marley, Davido As ‘Men Who Support Women’ (Video)

Tiwa Savage took to her social media page to appreciate musicians who have been supporting her in her journey so far and fans have been shocked to realize that she didn’t include award-winning singer, Wizkid.

On Wednesday, the ’49-99′ crooner thanked celebrities who attended a listening party held to commemorate the release of ‘Celia’, her latest album, in a terse post.

The gifted singer specifically appreciated Davido, Naira Marley, and DJ Spinall, describing them as “men who support women.”

“On behalf of #Celia special thanks to the men who support women like @davido @officialnairam1 @DJSPINALL and everyone that came out continue streaming the album #GoodMusic,” she wrote on Twitter.

The singer, however, did not mention Wizkid.

The two music stars had consistently stoked the flame of controversy in the past for staging romantic displays at shows and openly expressing affection for each other.

During ‘Everything Tiwa Savage,’ a concert organized by Flytime, at the Eko Hotels, Lagos, last year, Tiwa had described Wizkid as someone “special” to her.

“The last person I am going to introduce is special to me,” she had said.

“It’s not just any kind of relationship, it is a one-on-one relationship and I own him. I don’t care what people say about us.

“I might be older but the older the berry, the sweeter the juice.”

