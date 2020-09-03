‘The Only Way To A Fruitful Marriage Is Total Submission To Your Husband’ – Bishop David Oyedepo

share on:

The presiding pastor of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has told married couples that the only way to a fruitful marriage is total submission to their husband.

He made this known in an Instagram post.

In his words:

“The only way to a fruitful marriage is total submission on the part of the wife. Until it is in place, every other thing she tries to do will be out of place. A woman who refuses to submit to her husband is disobeying God. As a woman, you might even be a minister of the gospel, and your husband is not, the Word of God still says to submit yourself to him. A submissive woman is precious in the sight of her husband.”

See post below:

Tags:David oyedepo
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.