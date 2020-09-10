“The Love Is Undiluted” – Destiny Etiko Expresses Love For Pete Edochie

Curvy Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has taken to Instagram to express her love for veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie.

The beautiful actress who unfortunately lost her father some months back, shared photos of Pete Edochie, a man who she strongly sees as a true father figure.

In one of the photos, Destiny could be seen planting a peck on Pete Edochie’s cheeks while the actor let out a wide smile.



Sharing the photos on IG, Destiny wrote; “THE LOVE IS UNDILUTED”.

Destiny Etiko is a popular actress who rose to limelight following her 2014 role as Ekemma in the movie Idemili.