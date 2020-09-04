“Submission Goes Both Ways. It’s Not Reserved For Women Alone” – Feeeze Responds To Bishop Oyedepo

Following the statement made by the founder of Living Faith Ministries, Bishop Oyedepo, that the only way to a fruitful marriage is when a wife totally submits to her husband, controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted.

Oyedepo in a post on shared on Thursday September 3, said ;

”The only way to a fruitful marriage is total submission on the part of the wife. Until it is in place, every other thing she tries to do will be out of place. A woman who refuses to submit to her husband is disobeying God. As a woman, you might even be a minister of the gospel, and your husband is not, the Word of God still says to submit yourself to him. A submissive woman is precious in the sight of her husband – Ephesians 5:22.

#Marriage

#Breakinglimits”

In an open letter to Oyedepo, Freeze opined that submission in marriage goes both ways and not only reserved for women. Read his open letter below

”Dear Bishop Oyedepo, submission goes both ways. It’s not reserved for women alone, rather both the husband and wife MUST submit to one another.

Ephesians 5:21

New International Version

Submit to one another out of reverence for Christ.

Now, let us always endeavor to quote scripture in context. We shouldn’t leave out the instruction given to the men, who must also be prepared to DIE for their wives like Christ died for the church, or is this because we live in a patriarchal and misogynistic society that we adopt one and leave out the other?

Ephesians 5:25

New Living Translation

For husbands, this means love your wives, just as Christ loved the church. He gave up his life for her.

Furthermore, men are instructed to love their wives as they love themselves, before they receive respect. If a man cheats on his wife, beats her or doesn’t take care of her financially, how can he disillusion himself into believing that he’d get submission and respect from her?

Ephesians 5:33

New Living Translation

So again I say, each man must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband.”