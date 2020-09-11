Stunning Traditional Wedding Photos Of Nollywood Actor, Jideofor And His Bride

Nollywood movie star Jideofor Achufusi aka Swanky J.K.A has married his girlfriend, Chisom in a simple wedding ceremony.
The movie star made it known after taking to his Instagram page to share photos of the ceremony.
He shared the photos on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Achufusi is popular for his role in the movie ‘Living in Bondage’.
In his own words:
“From Our Mouths To God’s Ears Igbo Amaka #chijide20,”
