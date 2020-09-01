“Study The Igbo People Of Nigeria If You Want To Be Wealthy” – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has asked those interested in being wealthy to study the Igbo people of Nigeria.

Reno hinged his tweet on the Igbos being the richest people per capita in Africa even after being destroyed during the civil war and being given only £20 after the war.

He Tweeted;

“Study the Igbo people of Nigeria if you want to be wealthy. They were destroyed by Nigeria’s Civil War, with EVERY Igbo family reduced to £20. Now, they are the richest people per capita in Africa. How did they do it? Entrepreneurship. Igbo Amaka!

I said study the Igbo if you want to be wealthy. Someone said ‘study illiterates?’ Many are illiterate in education, yet, literate in money. You mock them. Go to their businesses, they have your educational superiors working for them. Igbo Amaka!”