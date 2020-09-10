“Stop Texting Me To Vote For Anyone As If Your Votes Count” – Tacha Says (Video)

Disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season, Natacha Akide popularly referred to as Tacha, has asked her fans to desist from asking her to vote for the contestants in the current season of the reality TV show.

In a video she made today September 10, Tacha who was disqualified from the show after her faceoff with Mercy- winner of the season she competed in, insinuated that votes do not count in BBNaija reality show.

”Wait a minute you guys. Why’s everybody texting me vote for this person, vote for that person like your votes count. Nigerians y’all never learn. Does your vote count? Does it? So please let me be”, she said

