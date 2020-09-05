“Stop Seeing Celebrities As Role Models” – Nollywood Actress, Biodun Okeowo Advises

Popular Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo alias Omoborty, has advised her fans to stop seeing human beings including celebrities as role models.

The heavily endowed actress disclosed this in an Instagram post in which, she urged her fans to stick with God as their ultimate role model.

According to her, some persons imitate the lifestyle of celebrities who they see as role models, and when they make mistakes in that act of imitation, tend to blame the celebrity for being misled.

She wrote… “Stop blaming celebrities or public figures for your mistakes just because you made them your role models.

“Don’t make human your role model. Make God your role model. We are all full of imperfections. No mortal is perfect, we all have flaws. In essence if you can’t find a good role model, be one.”