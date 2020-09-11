“Stop Calling Me Your Role Model, I’m Not Your Role Model” – Toke Makinwa Warns

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has warned people to stop calling her their role model.

According to her, she is tired of the pressure from people telling her that their kids look up to her as their role model. She went further to say that she has her flaw and disappoints herself too, so she won’t live up to anyone’s expectations.

Read as she wrote on Twitter;

“Guys I gotta get this off my chest, pls stop calling me your role model, I am no ones role model, me sef I am looking for “role model”. The pressure of my kids love you and you are their role model has to stop. Raise your kids to see themselves as a work in progress.

If a part of my life inspires you, by all means use it as a guideline to be better, pls I am also trying out this thing called life. I am not perfect, I will disappoint you with no apologies. I disappoint myself too, the difference is I get up and move on.

I accept my flaws all, I am under no pressure to fit into your ideal of what perfection looks like, I am figuring me out too. Pls be inspired but don’t pressure me to be a “role model”, I love my loud, goofy, silly and witty self too much to submit to your standard.

To summarize all I’ve said, I will still fuck up plenty, I will make not so smart decisions, I’m willing to live and learn and not put up a font of perfection. Stop with the pressure, I won’t live up to your expectations and I’m at peace on my pace Victory hand”