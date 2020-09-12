SS3 Student Excited As Her Boyfriend Proposes To Her After Their WAEC Exams (Video)

A trending video has shown moment an SS3 student who just finished writing WAEC exams, proposed to his girlfriend and she said yes.

According to viral reports, the students had just finished sitting for their exams and were leaving the school environ when the lover boy pulled up from behind and popped the question.

In the video, some female students were strolling when a male student came from behind, tapped his heartthrob and went down on one of his knees immediately she turned.

While on one of his knees, he then brought out what appeared to be a ring and engaged her while she screamed away in the euphoric stupor of love and excitement.



He stood and they both momentarily hugged passionately before the short clip ended.

See video below;