Sound Sultan and 2Baba link up for ‘Naija Hood Rep’

Nigerian music veterans, Sound Sultan and 2Baba link up for a brand new single entitled, “Naija Hood Rep.” which will serve as the theme song for a reality TV show, ‘Naija Hood’ that intends to showcase the various hoods in Nigeria.

The ‘Naija Hood’ show will consist of 21 contestants and run for 10 weeks with various prices attached for the winner.

Mixed and mastered by Indomix, the new tune calls out Nigerians to represent their hood.

Listen below.