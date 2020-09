Slimcase comes through with a new single dubbed, ‘Erica’

Nigerian street-hop artiste, Slimcase comes through with a brand new number entitled, ‘Erica‘ which is obviously inspired by the trending BBNaija Season 5 housemate’s disqualification.

The record was produced by talented beatsmith, Magic Boi and it was mixed, mastered by renowned sound engineer, STG.

