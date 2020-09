Sir Dauda rolls out debut EP ‘Love Ex Machina,’ features Simi & GoodGirl LA

Bahd Guys Entertainment recording artiste, Sir Dauda has released his highly anticipated debut EP dubbed, “Love Ex Machina.”

The new extended play carries five tracks and it includes collabos with “Duduke” crooner, Simi, and fast-rising singer, GoodGirl LA.

