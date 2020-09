Popular producer and singer, Samklef has made startling claims about the Nigerian music industry while warning artistes to be careful.

Samklef has claimed that a lot of fetish things goes on in the Nigerian music industry as he warn artistes.

The singer/music producer made this claim on instagram, writing: “Dem dey do juju for Naija music industry o! Artiste be careful o.”

He added: “Be spiritually guided.”