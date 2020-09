Nigerian singer, Omawumi has wowed her fans with new family photos on Instagram.

The musician said she is happy to testify to God’s goodness.

The singer, her husband Tosin Yussuf and their kids wore huge smiles on their faces as they posed for the photos. Omawunmi and her daughter wore matching Ankara dresses while Tosin and their son wore matching native attire too.

Omawumi, who rarely shares private family photos, said she did so this time to testify to God’s goodness.

See the photos below: