Singer, Davido Makes Rear Appearance On Social Media After 2 Months Leave

Popular singer, Davido made a brief appearance on his Instagram page 2 months since he made his last post on the social media platform.

At that time of leaving, the singer revealed that he’ll be back after releasing his much anticipated body of work ‘A Better Time.’

While also stating that he needed to take care of himself and would reach everyone himself, as he had changed his line.

But in what could be considered as an unexpected move, Davido made a guest appearance on Grammy Museum Instagram live, a platform ensuring the magic and stories of music are taught and experienced through exhibits, education, and public programming.

The singer-songwriter stated that he’ll be back on Instagram after dropping his album next year.

https://twitter.com/toyor_pr/status/1300505164290416642