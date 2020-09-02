Serie A Confirms September 19 As The League Kick-off Date

2020-21 Serie A fixture list will be drawn up tomorrow, with the season running from September 19 to May 23, six-midweek rounds, and no Christmas break.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there won’t be the usual ceremony to reveal the fixtures and it will be a much more streamlined process, starting at 11.00 UK time on Wednesday, September 2.

The Lega Serie A confirmed today that there will be six-midweek rounds on December 16, December 23, January 6, February 2, April 21, and May 12.

The breaks for international duty are on the weekends of October 11, November 15, and March 28.

The closing round is on May 23, 2021.

There will be no Christmas break, while Lazio and Roma cannot play at home after May 18 because the Stadio Olimpico must be prepared for Euro 2020.