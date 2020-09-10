See What A Lady Found Inside The Meatpie She Bought

A Nigerian lady took to social media to share the photo of a meatpie she ordered.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday September 10, Apara Joy Oge narrated how she bought meat pie, but on getting home, she discovered Macaroni inside instead of meat.

“This is the highest level of corruption ever. After a hectic day yesterday, I ordered for meat pie and a bottle of cold Malt to enable me calm down those soldiers in my stomach. Getting home, I realize I’ve been deceived. I was given MACARONI PIE instead of MEAT PIE and this has killed my appetite for pastries” She wrote.



