See How Nigerians Reacted After Actress, Lilian Afegbai Bought Herself A Brand New Car Allegedly Worth N45 million

Nigerians on Instagram have been left appalled after Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai bought herself a brand new car reportedly worth N45 millon.

The 28 years old took to her story on Instagram to share pictures of her newly acquired car.

The car which is a black Benz is said to cost a sum of N45 million.

The said amount of the car has attracted lots of people’s attention on Instagram.

See some comments below;

justfabrics01 wrote “Clitocurrency.. the most lucrative business in the world”

tatcoinking wrote “Wetin all this actresses dey do wey dem dey get money pass actors”

limah_unusual wrote “Nawa ooo shey I no go become actress like this ooo”

olaspecial wrote “How is this car 45 million that’s $100,000??? Make una fear God”

gloria_afri “Wow does Nigerians in nigeria do anything without “silently” bragging ?”

amandachisom_ wrote “All of you saying Clitocurrency, you think say that one easy. People fail at vaginapreneurship too. It is not easy, appreciate it.”