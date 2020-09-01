Presidential Task Force Reacts As States Plan On Reopening Schools

The Presidential Task Force has sounded a note of warning to states planning to fully reopen schools.

PTF said that it is not against the preparations but all plans should be guided by the experiences of countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

Recall that schools in the country had been shut in March as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

However, the Federal Government announced the resumption of graduating pupils effective August 4, 2020, to write this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination from August 17, 2020, through September 12, 2020.

Subsequently, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on August 29 that primary and secondary schools in the state would fully reopen from September 21, 2020, while tertiary institutions in the state would also reopen from September 14, 2020.

But speaking during a PTF briefing in Abuja on Monday, the PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, said, “The Presidential Task Force appreciates ongoing calls for the reopening of the education sector. And indeed, some sub-nationals are already making preparations for such.

“Whilst the PTF does not discourage such preparations, we need to be guided by experiences from countries such as Germany, France, the US, and the UK where the opening of schools in some cities led to confirmed cases and fatalities.”