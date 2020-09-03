Popular Actress, Patience Ozokwor Poses With Her 14 Grandchildren And 10 Children (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor has shared cute family photos with her children, their spouses and all her grandchildren.

The 61 year old woman could be seen posing with her 14 grandchildren and 10 children (Including their partners).

Captioning the picture, the gospel singer and excellent role interpreter wrote “Thank you God for making my kids to all come home last Christmas solely to spend time with me. The first time in 7 years we were all together. There was no ceremony planned, they came back just for us to be together. God knew we would not be free to travel this year. I am blessed indeed.”

See her post below: