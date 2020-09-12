Pete Edochie, Others In Trouble As Islamic Group Petitions IGP Over Movie Portraying Them As Terrorists

Upcoming Nollywood movie, ‘Fatal Arrogance’ starring Pete Edochie, Destiny Etiko, has attracted the wrath of the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).



According to the Islamic sect, the movie produced and directed by Anosike Kingsley Orji depicts their movement as a terrorist organisation bent on eradicating the Nigerian State.

The movie plot revolves around the incident between the Shiite Sect and the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai in Kaduna. The incident led to the killing of over 1,000 members of the sect including children of its leader Sheik El-Zakzaky.

Recall that Zakzaky himself and his wife have been in prison since the incident while the Kaduna State government proscribed the group. This has been the basis for the deadly protests by members of the sect in Abuja and Kaduna, calling for the release of their leader and his wife.



The new Nollywood movie portrayed men of the Nigerian Army who carried out the massacre of the Shiite members, sparking outrage from members of the group who petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu as well as the National Film and Video Censors Board.

The group also noted that the movie’s storyline is not a coincidence as its title was gotten from a book “Fatal Arrogance” written by Kuanum Terrence and both convey same plot.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 10th September, the President of the Media forum for the Shiite group, Ibrahim Musa alleged that the movie which was capable of causing disunity in the country was being sponsored by the Nigerian Army.

Excerpts from the statement read…

“The Islamic Movement in Nigeria wishes to call upon the respected professionals of Nollywood to address this issue immediately.

“If film producers are not careful, some disgruntled elements in governance will make them side with the oppressors against the oppressed as the film “Fatal Arrogance” is meant to achieve. Genocide is involved here; any move to justify the brutal and inhuman Zaria genocide of December 2015 is an affront on the Rome Status of the International Criminal Court.

“Evidently, for every Nigerian, these clips are meant to disparage the peaceful movement and portray it to the world as a violent armed movement.

Also, the movie on the pipeline has the same title as Kuanum Terrence’s book that died on its arrival, where he blamed the victims of terror for being their own nemesis. He had launched what he called a book titled ‘Fatal Arrogance: How El-Zakzaky Hypnotised IMN Members into Killing Themselves while Protecting Him’. As ridiculous as the name may sound, the content is not far from that too.

The IMN stated that the movie was capable of creating conflicts and discord in an already divided country.

“We want the world, Nigerians in particular, to bear witness that this film, ‘Fatal Arrogance’, can be used in creating conflicts among our diverse communities. It is a propaganda machine that can deceive millions, and it’s also an easy way to use for character assassination.”

“It can be used to distort the truth, free criminals and blame the victims as well as making the bad guys the good guys. We, therefore, call on well-meaning Nigerians to put pressure on the producers of that abominable film to stop it.”

