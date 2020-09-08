Pastor E.A Adeboye And Wife Celebrate 53rd Wedding Anniversary

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor EA Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye, are celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary.

Today being Tuesday, September 8, 2020 marked 53 years since the couple wedded.



Adeboye who was 25-year-old when he married his wife Folu, at the age of 19 has taken to social media to celebrate his lovely wife on their wedding anniversary.

EA Adeboye wrote on Instagram… “I really appreciate all the wishes and gifts sent across today to celebrate the 53rd wedding anniversary of me and my wife . You will live long and your marriages would be filled with Joy as well in Jesus name.”

Also, his wife took to her official Instagram page to reveal that 53 years of marriage still feels like they’ve just fallen in love.

Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye wrote… “Its been 53 years of Joy, Love and blessings and every moment with @pastoreaadeboyeofficial still feels like we just fell in love over again. I bless God for how far he has brought us and I pray for everyone that wishes for a home like ours and even more, God will grant all your heart desire s in Jesus name”.