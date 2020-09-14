Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Predicts When Rapture Will Happen, Says It Won’t Exceed 10 Years

Founder of Loveworld Ministries alias Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has predicted when rapture will happen.

He disclosed this during an online ministration on Sunday, and urged everyone to give their life to Christ as “we are in the last hours.”

According to the Church leader, Rapture won’t exceed 10 years.

He said… “If the Rapture doesn’t happen in 3 years, it might be 6 years. If it doesn’t happen by then, it cannot exceed 10 years…says Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

You have to give your heart to Jesus today because we are living in the LAST HOURS. Send us a DM and we will lead you to christ. It’s that simple.”

The pastor made this known while using a mathematical formula: “Almighty Formula,” to calculate the date of rapture to his congregation.

See post below;

However, his prediction has generated mixed reactions across social media platforms especially on Twitter.

Below are some tweets:

@nyaabahgeorge: “But I thought The Bible said no one knows when rapture go happen?? Pastor Chris has unlocked the code ooo. Praise be to God.”

@KwameNiii: “Please if you’re thinking of making any properties stop. Because Pastor Chris says at most in 10 years time the rapture will happen.”

@Hammdriller: “Impressive use of mathematics:

“In this same world People have sent rockets & satellites to Mars, and are already planning a manned mission for 2030.

“Another group led by Pastor Chris, is expecting Jesus to invade earth on a flying horse to fulfill rapture in 2030.”