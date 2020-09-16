Oyo Government Announces Resumption Date For Universities In the State

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has approved a date for Public and Private Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Institutions in the state to reopen.

According to him, universities are to resume on the 28th September, 2020.

A statement released by the state Commissioner For Education, Science & Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the resumption date for 2020/2021 academic Session for Public / Private Primary and Secondary Schools as announced by the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology will commence on Monday, September 21, 2020.

The revised Guidelines for Primary and Secondary Schools now include the followings:

a. Schools will now operates morning and afternoon shifting for pupils and students of primary and secondary schools as stated below:

Primary 1 – 3 (8.00 am – 11.00 am)

Primary 4 – 6 (12 noon – 3.00 pm)

JSSS 1 – 3 (8.00 am – 11.00 am)

SSS 1 – 3 (12 noon – 3.00 pm)

b. It becomes mandatory for all Schools, Public and Private to constitute Covid-19 Task force to be headed by Heads of Schools with Two members of Staff

c. School Heads are advised to make temporary use of spaces like Laboratories, Libraries and examination hall as classroom where it is necessary in order to observe social distancing.

d. Pupils / Students should be attached to Chairs and Tables as well as discouraging sharing of items.

The statement adds that the state governor has also approved the re-opening of State-owned Tertiary institutions and Private Institutions for regular academic activities to commence from Monday 28th September 2020

According to the statement, Academic Boards and Senate of institutions are expected to fix their date and comply strictly with the guidelines on re-opening.

Schools were shut down nationwide in March as part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.