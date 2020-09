Oxlade prepares for his forthcoming project with a new single, ‘DKT’

Highly gifted singer cum songwriter, Oxlade has released his highly anticipated single entitled, ‘DKT (Dis Kind Thing).’

‘DKT‘ is his first output after his debut EP ‘Oxygen,’ it comes shortly after he released the official music video for his hit record, ‘Away.’

Furthermore, the catchy tune was produced by the regular suspect, Spax.

