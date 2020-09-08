”Omo Na So This Place Fine’ – Excited Laycon Exclaims With Joy After Entering The HOH Lounge

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Laycon, couldn’t hide his excitement after entering the head of house lounge for the first time.

Recall that he got the privilege after being picked as the Deputy Head Of House.

After an intense competition earlier this evening with housemates vying for the Head of House for this week, TrikyTee, for the very first time, emerged as winner of the challenge.

TrikyTee was initially among the five housemates who had a tie after they played the game earlier this evening. He broke the tie and emerged as winner of the challenge and was given a minute to choose his deputy.

After careful consideration, the gentleman chose rapper, Laycon as his Deputy Head of House.

Laycon was so excited that he’d enjoy immunity for the week and when he gained access into the lounged, he screamed ; ”Omo na so this place fine!!”